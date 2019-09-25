Xylem Inc. (XYL) EPS Estimated At $0.84; Sterling Capital Management Has Upped Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position By $8.55 Million

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 13.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sterling Capital Management Llc acquired 35,060 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Sterling Capital Management Llc holds 302,280 shares with $73.76 million value, up from 267,220 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $212.10B valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $223.81. About 1.69 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Increases Guidance for Year; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Health Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEEC); 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report $0.84 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $0.77 EPS. XYL’s profit would be $151.23 million giving it 23.15 P/E if the $0.84 EPS is correct. After having $0.79 EPS previously, Xylem Inc.’s analysts see 6.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 140,129 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B

Among 2 analysts covering Xylem (NYSE:XYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Xylem has $93 highest and $8900 lowest target. $89.50’s average target is 15.08% above currents $77.77 stock price. Xylem had 7 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, May 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy”.

Xylem Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. The company has market cap of $14.00 billion. It operates through three divisions: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Sensus. It has a 24.61 P/E ratio. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, WEDECO, Godwin, WTW, Sanitaire, YSI, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater for public utilities and industrial applications.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold Xylem Inc. shares while 175 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 142.29 million shares or 0.54% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baillie Gifford holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 189,933 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsr holds 2,500 shares. Btim invested in 0% or 3,016 shares. Comm Retail Bank reported 9,739 shares stake. Fagan Assoc holds 13,820 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Philadelphia Commerce has 0.03% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 3,422 shares. 9,340 were accumulated by Everence Management. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 11,661 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Tru stated it has 198,008 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. 25,340 were reported by Norinchukin Commercial Bank The. Suntrust Banks invested in 0.01% or 19,601 shares. Patten And Patten Tn has 16,185 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 52,854 are owned by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Pinnacle Ltd has 129,106 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. New England Research And Management holds 2,600 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. UnitedHealth Group has $29800 highest and $23800 lowest target. $263.50’s average target is 17.73% above currents $223.81 stock price. UnitedHealth Group had 13 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $265 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares. Shares for $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 7,348 shares to 920,401 valued at $120.69 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) stake by 49,270 shares and now owns 1.42 million shares. Fidelity National Info Serv (NYSE:FIS) was reduced too.

