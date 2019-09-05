Xylem Inc. (XYL) and Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) Comparison side by side

As Diversified Machinery businesses, Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) and Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xylem Inc. 79 2.66 N/A 3.08 26.11 Welbilt Inc. 16 1.39 N/A 0.38 43.55

Table 1 highlights Xylem Inc. and Welbilt Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Welbilt Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Xylem Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Xylem Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) and Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xylem Inc. 0.00% 20.5% 7.5% Welbilt Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 3%

Risk and Volatility

Xylem Inc. has a 1.19 beta, while its volatility is 19.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Welbilt Inc.’s beta is 1.76 which is 76.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Xylem Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Welbilt Inc. are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. Welbilt Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Xylem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Xylem Inc. and Welbilt Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xylem Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Welbilt Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Xylem Inc. has an average price target of $89, and a 14.47% upside potential. Competitively Welbilt Inc. has an average price target of $17, with potential upside of 6.32%. The information presented earlier suggests that Xylem Inc. looks more robust than Welbilt Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Xylem Inc. and Welbilt Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.1% and 99.82%. Xylem Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Welbilt Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xylem Inc. -2.49% -4.88% -3.6% 11.53% 14.65% 20.34% Welbilt Inc. -0.55% -3.41% -0.79% 18.81% -27.98% 47.79%

For the past year Xylem Inc. was less bullish than Welbilt Inc.

Summary

Xylem Inc. beats Welbilt Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Xylem Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Sensus. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, WEDECO, Godwin, WTW, Sanitaire, YSI, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater for public utilities and industrial applications. The Applied Water segment provides pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls, and dispensing equipment systems under the Goulds Water Technology, Bell & Gossett, A-C Fire Pump, Standard Xchange, Lowara, Jabsco, Flojet, and Flowtronex names for residential and commercial building services, industrial water, and irrigation applications. The Sensus segment provides communications, smart metering, measurement, and control technologies and services that allow customers to use their distribution networks for the delivery of critical resources, such as water, electricity, and natural gas. This segment also offers software and services, including cloud-based analytics, remote monitoring, and data management, as well as sells smart lighting products and solutions. The company markets and sells its products through a network of direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and value-added solution providers in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Xylem Inc. is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services hot and cold category commercial foodservice equipment worldwide. The company offers commercial upright and undercounter refrigerators and freezers, blast freezers, blast chillers, cook-chill systems, modular and fully assembled walk-in refrigerators, coolers and freezers, and prefabricated cooler and freezer panels. It also provides ranges, griddles, grills, combi ovens, convection ovens, conveyor ovens, induction cookers, broilers, tilt fry pans/kettles/skillets, braising pans, cheese melters/salamanders, cook stations, table top and countertop cooking/frying systems, fryers, steam jacketed kettles, and steamers. In addition, the company offers cafeteria and buffet equipment stations, bins, boxes, warming cabinets, warmers, display and deli cases, and insulated and refrigerated salad and food bars; beverage dispensers, blended ice machines, ice/beverage dispensers, beer coolers, post-mix dispensing valves, backroom equipment, and support system components and related equipment; and ice-cube machines and ice machines. Further, it provides aftermarket, repair, and parts services, as well as a range of solutions under the KitchenCare brand name. The company offers its products under the Cleveland, Convotherm, Delfield, fitKitchen, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowoc Ice, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex brands. Welbilt, Inc. supplies its foodservice equipment to full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurant chains, hotels, caterers, supermarkets, convenience stores, business and industry, hospitals, schools, and other institutions through dealers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc. and changed its name to Welbilt, Inc. in February 2017. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.