Xylem Inc. (XYL) and Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Contrasting side by side

Both Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) and Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xylem Inc. 76 2.77 N/A 3.08 24.86 Manitex International Inc. 7 0.50 N/A -0.69 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Xylem Inc. and Manitex International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Xylem Inc. and Manitex International Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xylem Inc. 0.00% 20.5% 7.5% Manitex International Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.4%

Risk & Volatility

Xylem Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.17 beta. Manitex International Inc. on the other hand, has 1.48 beta which makes it 48.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Xylem Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Manitex International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Manitex International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xylem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Xylem Inc. and Manitex International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xylem Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Manitex International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Xylem Inc.’s upside potential is 1.45% at a $82.33 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Xylem Inc. and Manitex International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.3% and 56.4% respectively. 0.3% are Xylem Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.5% of Manitex International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xylem Inc. -3.39% -6.62% 5.19% 7.86% 4.06% 14.58% Manitex International Inc. -8.21% -10.5% 0.14% -13.42% -36.36% 26.06%

For the past year Xylem Inc. has weaker performance than Manitex International Inc.

Summary

Xylem Inc. beats Manitex International Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Xylem Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Sensus. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, WEDECO, Godwin, WTW, Sanitaire, YSI, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater for public utilities and industrial applications. The Applied Water segment provides pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls, and dispensing equipment systems under the Goulds Water Technology, Bell & Gossett, A-C Fire Pump, Standard Xchange, Lowara, Jabsco, Flojet, and Flowtronex names for residential and commercial building services, industrial water, and irrigation applications. The Sensus segment provides communications, smart metering, measurement, and control technologies and services that allow customers to use their distribution networks for the delivery of critical resources, such as water, electricity, and natural gas. This segment also offers software and services, including cloud-based analytics, remote monitoring, and data management, as well as sells smart lighting products and solutions. The company markets and sells its products through a network of direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and value-added solution providers in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Xylem Inc. is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting and loading products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Lifting Equipment, ASV, and Equipment Distribution segments. The Lifting Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and distributes boom trucks and crane products that are used for industrial projects and energy exploration, as well as for roads, bridges, and residential and commercial construction; and specialized rough terrain cranes and material handling products for the construction, municipality, and railroad industries, as well as truck-mounted aerial platforms and sign cranes. This segment also offers specialized mobile tanks for petrochemical, waste management, and oil and gas drilling markets. The ASV segment manufactures and sells compact rubber tracked and skid steer loaders for use in site clearing, general construction, forestry, and golf course maintenance and landscaping industries. The Equipment Distribution segment distributes rough terrain and truck cranes primarily used for infrastructure development and commercial construction applications, such as road and bridge construction, general contracting, roofing, scrap handling, and sign construction and maintenance; supplies repair parts for medium to heavy duty construction equipment; provides crane equipment repair services; and rents lifting equipment. The company was formerly known as Veri-Tek International, Corp. and changed its name to Manitex International, Inc. in May 2008. Manitex International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois.