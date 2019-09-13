Xylem Inc. (XYL) and ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) and ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xylem Inc. 79 2.72 N/A 3.08 26.11 ITT Inc. 60 1.94 N/A 3.38 18.48

Demonstrates Xylem Inc. and ITT Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. ITT Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Xylem Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Xylem Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than ITT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xylem Inc. 0.00% 20.5% 7.5% ITT Inc. 0.00% 17% 7.9%

Risk & Volatility

Xylem Inc. has a 1.19 beta, while its volatility is 19.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ITT Inc.’s 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.57 beta.

Liquidity

Xylem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, ITT Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. ITT Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Xylem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Xylem Inc. and ITT Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xylem Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ITT Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Xylem Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 12.25% and an $89 average target price. Competitively the average target price of ITT Inc. is $68, which is potential 10.05% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Xylem Inc. appears more favorable than ITT Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.1% of Xylem Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.7% of ITT Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Xylem Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of ITT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xylem Inc. -2.49% -4.88% -3.6% 11.53% 14.65% 20.34% ITT Inc. -3.94% -4.75% 3.81% 19.65% 13.45% 29.31%

For the past year Xylem Inc. has weaker performance than ITT Inc.

Summary

Xylem Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors ITT Inc.

Xylem Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Sensus. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, WEDECO, Godwin, WTW, Sanitaire, YSI, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater for public utilities and industrial applications. The Applied Water segment provides pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls, and dispensing equipment systems under the Goulds Water Technology, Bell & Gossett, A-C Fire Pump, Standard Xchange, Lowara, Jabsco, Flojet, and Flowtronex names for residential and commercial building services, industrial water, and irrigation applications. The Sensus segment provides communications, smart metering, measurement, and control technologies and services that allow customers to use their distribution networks for the delivery of critical resources, such as water, electricity, and natural gas. This segment also offers software and services, including cloud-based analytics, remote monitoring, and data management, as well as sells smart lighting products and solutions. The company markets and sells its products through a network of direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and value-added solution providers in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Xylem Inc. is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

ITT Inc. manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services. It serves various customers in industries, such as chemical, oil and gas, mining, and other industrial process markets. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail. The Connect & Control Technologies segment designs and manufactures a range of engineered connectors and specialized control components for critical applications supporting various markets, including aerospace, defense, industrial, transportation, medical, and oil and gas. The connector product portfolio includes electrical connectors, such as circular, rectangular, radio frequency, fiber optic, D-sub miniature, micro-miniature, and cable assemblies; and control products consist of fuel and water pumps, valves, electro-mechanical rotary and linear actuators, and pressure, temperature, limit, and flow switches for various aircraft systems. ITT Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.