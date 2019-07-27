Xylem Inc. (XYL) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.3% of Xylem Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.98% of all Diversified Machinery’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Xylem Inc. has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 7.18% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Xylem Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xylem Inc. 0.00% 20.50% 7.50% Industry Average 4.81% 21.84% 9.45%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Xylem Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Xylem Inc. N/A 77 24.86 Industry Average 260.77M 5.42B 44.54

Xylem Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Xylem Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Xylem Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xylem Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.67 1.88 2.31 2.58

Xylem Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $82.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.04%. As a group, Diversified Machinery companies have a potential upside of 70.68%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Xylem Inc. make analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Xylem Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xylem Inc. -3.39% -6.62% 5.19% 7.86% 4.06% 14.58% Industry Average 5.58% 7.47% 14.09% 21.78% 33.34% 28.20%

For the past year Xylem Inc. has weaker performance than Xylem Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xylem Inc. are 1.4 and 1. Competitively, Xylem Inc.’s rivals have 2.19 and 1.47 for Current and Quick Ratio. Xylem Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xylem Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Xylem Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.17. Competitively, Xylem Inc.’s rivals are 36.16% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.36 beta.

Dividends

Xylem Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Xylem Inc.’s competitors beat Xylem Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Xylem Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Sensus. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, WEDECO, Godwin, WTW, Sanitaire, YSI, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater for public utilities and industrial applications. The Applied Water segment provides pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls, and dispensing equipment systems under the Goulds Water Technology, Bell & Gossett, A-C Fire Pump, Standard Xchange, Lowara, Jabsco, Flojet, and Flowtronex names for residential and commercial building services, industrial water, and irrigation applications. The Sensus segment provides communications, smart metering, measurement, and control technologies and services that allow customers to use their distribution networks for the delivery of critical resources, such as water, electricity, and natural gas. This segment also offers software and services, including cloud-based analytics, remote monitoring, and data management, as well as sells smart lighting products and solutions. The company markets and sells its products through a network of direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and value-added solution providers in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Xylem Inc. is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.