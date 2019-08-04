Xylem Inc. (XYL) and Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) and Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xylem Inc. 78 2.65 N/A 3.08 26.11 Danaher Corporation 129 4.93 N/A 3.41 41.25

Demonstrates Xylem Inc. and Danaher Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Danaher Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Xylem Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Xylem Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Danaher Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Xylem Inc. and Danaher Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xylem Inc. 0.00% 20.5% 7.5% Danaher Corporation 0.00% 8.4% 4.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.19 shows that Xylem Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Danaher Corporation’s beta is 0.95 which is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xylem Inc. Its rival Danaher Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 1.9 respectively. Danaher Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Xylem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Xylem Inc. and Danaher Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xylem Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Danaher Corporation 0 1 6 2.86

Xylem Inc.’s upside potential is 6.19% at a $82.33 average target price. Competitively Danaher Corporation has a consensus target price of $137.86, with potential downside of -0.96%. Based on the data given earlier, Xylem Inc. is looking more favorable than Danaher Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Xylem Inc. and Danaher Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.1% and 82.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Xylem Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Danaher Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xylem Inc. -2.49% -4.88% -3.6% 11.53% 14.65% 20.34% Danaher Corporation -1.53% -2.43% 6.8% 28.89% 38% 36.25%

For the past year Xylem Inc. was less bullish than Danaher Corporation.

Summary

Danaher Corporation beats on 10 of the 12 factors Xylem Inc.

Xylem Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Sensus. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, WEDECO, Godwin, WTW, Sanitaire, YSI, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater for public utilities and industrial applications. The Applied Water segment provides pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls, and dispensing equipment systems under the Goulds Water Technology, Bell & Gossett, A-C Fire Pump, Standard Xchange, Lowara, Jabsco, Flojet, and Flowtronex names for residential and commercial building services, industrial water, and irrigation applications. The Sensus segment provides communications, smart metering, measurement, and control technologies and services that allow customers to use their distribution networks for the delivery of critical resources, such as water, electricity, and natural gas. This segment also offers software and services, including cloud-based analytics, remote monitoring, and data management, as well as sells smart lighting products and solutions. The company markets and sells its products through a network of direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and value-added solution providers in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Xylem Inc. is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, and surgical and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors. Its Diagnostics segment provides chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology, and automation systems, as well as hematology and flow cytometry products. The company offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services for hospitals, physicians' offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings. Its Dental segment provides consumables, equipment, and services to diagnose, treat, and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums, and supporting bone. The companyÂ’s products comprise implant systems, dental prosthetics, and associated treatment planning software; orthodontic bracket systems and lab products; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments; infection prevention products; digital imaging systems and software; air and electric powered handpieces, and consumables; and treatment units. Its Environmental & Applied Solutions segment offers instrumentation, services, and disinfection systems to analyze, treat, and manage water in residential, commercial, industrial, and natural resource applications. This segment also provides equipment, consumables, software, and services for various printing, marking, coding, traceability, packaging, design, and color management applications on consumer, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. The company was formerly known as Diversified Mortgage Investors, Inc. and changed its name to Danaher Corporation in 1984. Danaher Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.