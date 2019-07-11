Xylem Inc. (XYL) and Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Comparing side by side

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) and Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xylem Inc. 76 2.75 N/A 3.08 24.86 Danaher Corporation 125 5.03 N/A 3.39 38.70

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Danaher Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Xylem Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Xylem Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Danaher Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xylem Inc. 0.00% 20.5% 7.5% Danaher Corporation 0.00% 8.5% 4.9%

Risk & Volatility

Xylem Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.17. Danaher Corporation’s 1.01 beta is the reason why it is 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Xylem Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Danaher Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Danaher Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xylem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Xylem Inc. and Danaher Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xylem Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Danaher Corporation 0 1 6 2.86

Xylem Inc. has a 2.41% upside potential and an average target price of $82.33. Danaher Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $137.86 average target price and a -3.32% potential downside. The data provided earlier shows that Xylem Inc. appears more favorable than Danaher Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.3% of Xylem Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.9% of Danaher Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Xylem Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Danaher Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xylem Inc. -3.39% -6.62% 5.19% 7.86% 4.06% 14.58% Danaher Corporation -0.51% 0.42% 17.83% 25.54% 27.64% 27.08%

For the past year Xylem Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Danaher Corporation.

Summary

Danaher Corporation beats Xylem Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Xylem Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Sensus. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, WEDECO, Godwin, WTW, Sanitaire, YSI, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater for public utilities and industrial applications. The Applied Water segment provides pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls, and dispensing equipment systems under the Goulds Water Technology, Bell & Gossett, A-C Fire Pump, Standard Xchange, Lowara, Jabsco, Flojet, and Flowtronex names for residential and commercial building services, industrial water, and irrigation applications. The Sensus segment provides communications, smart metering, measurement, and control technologies and services that allow customers to use their distribution networks for the delivery of critical resources, such as water, electricity, and natural gas. This segment also offers software and services, including cloud-based analytics, remote monitoring, and data management, as well as sells smart lighting products and solutions. The company markets and sells its products through a network of direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and value-added solution providers in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Xylem Inc. is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, and surgical and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors. Its Diagnostics segment provides chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology, and automation systems, as well as hematology and flow cytometry products. The company offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services for hospitals, physicians' offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings. Its Dental segment provides consumables, equipment, and services to diagnose, treat, and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums, and supporting bone. The companyÂ’s products comprise implant systems, dental prosthetics, and associated treatment planning software; orthodontic bracket systems and lab products; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments; infection prevention products; digital imaging systems and software; air and electric powered handpieces, and consumables; and treatment units. Its Environmental & Applied Solutions segment offers instrumentation, services, and disinfection systems to analyze, treat, and manage water in residential, commercial, industrial, and natural resource applications. This segment also provides equipment, consumables, software, and services for various printing, marking, coding, traceability, packaging, design, and color management applications on consumer, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. The company was formerly known as Diversified Mortgage Investors, Inc. and changed its name to Danaher Corporation in 1984. Danaher Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.