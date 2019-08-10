Xylem Inc. (XYL) and Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) Comparing side by side

As Diversified Machinery businesses, Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) and Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xylem Inc. 78 2.63 N/A 3.08 26.11 Actuant Corporation 24 1.15 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xylem Inc. 0.00% 20.5% 7.5% Actuant Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -1.4%

Risk & Volatility

Xylem Inc. has a beta of 1.19 and its 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Actuant Corporation has a 1.64 beta and it is 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Xylem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Actuant Corporation which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Actuant Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Xylem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Xylem Inc. and Actuant Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xylem Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Actuant Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Xylem Inc. has an average target price of $82.33, and a 7.17% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Actuant Corporation is $23, which is potential 5.75% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Xylem Inc. seems more appealing than Actuant Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Xylem Inc. and Actuant Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.1% and 0%. Xylem Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Actuant Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xylem Inc. -2.49% -4.88% -3.6% 11.53% 14.65% 20.34% Actuant Corporation -1.29% -7.77% -9.63% 1.6% -17.48% 9.1%

For the past year Xylem Inc. has stronger performance than Actuant Corporation

Summary

Xylem Inc. beats Actuant Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

Xylem Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Sensus. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, WEDECO, Godwin, WTW, Sanitaire, YSI, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater for public utilities and industrial applications. The Applied Water segment provides pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls, and dispensing equipment systems under the Goulds Water Technology, Bell & Gossett, A-C Fire Pump, Standard Xchange, Lowara, Jabsco, Flojet, and Flowtronex names for residential and commercial building services, industrial water, and irrigation applications. The Sensus segment provides communications, smart metering, measurement, and control technologies and services that allow customers to use their distribution networks for the delivery of critical resources, such as water, electricity, and natural gas. This segment also offers software and services, including cloud-based analytics, remote monitoring, and data management, as well as sells smart lighting products and solutions. The company markets and sells its products through a network of direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and value-added solution providers in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Xylem Inc. is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Simplex, Precision-Hayes, Milwaukee Cylinder, and Larzep brand names. Its primary products include hydraulic tools, heavy lifting solutions, workholding (production automation) solutions, and concrete stressing components and systems. The Energy segment provides joint integrity products and services, customized offshore vessel mooring solutions, and rope and cable solutions to the oil and gas, power generation, and other markets, as well as technical manpower solutions. This segment distributes its products principally under the Hydratight, Cortland, and Viking brand names to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), maintenance and service organizations, and energy producers. The Engineered Solutions segment designs and assembles engineered position and motion control systems to OEMs in various on and off-highway vehicle markets, as well as other products to the industrial and agricultural markets under the Power-Packer and Gits brand names. Its products include actuation systems, mechanical power transmission products, engine air flow management systems, human to machine interface solutions, and other rugged electronic instrumentation. The company also provides a range of industrial services and equipment from engineering, chemical cleaning, hydro-testing, oil flushing, air/steam blowing, nitrogen/helium leak testing, and full pipeline pre-commissioning services in the Middle East, Caspian, and the North African regions. Actuant Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.