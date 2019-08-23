Xylem Inc/Ny (XYL) Shares Declined While Dnb Asset Management As Trimmed Position by $82.68 Million; Cannell Peter B & Company Has Lowered Cbs (CBS) Stake by $5.88 Million; Market Value Rose

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cbs Corporation (CBS) by 45.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 125,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 152,823 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26M, down from 278,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.69% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.43. About 5.54 million shares traded or 103.61% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 02/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below current valuation; 25/04/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast’s Sky Bid; CBS-Viacom Deal Teeters on Bob Bakish Role; Mark Read Wants WPP CEO Job; 16/05/2018 – CBS LAWYER SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO BLOCK REDSTONES’ INTERFERENCE; 22/05/2018 – CBS plans to challenge Redstone over bylaws change; 04/04/2018 – CBS OFFER FOR VIACOM WAS IMMEDIATELY REJECTED – CNBC, CITING; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS has submitted big for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves,; 03/05/2018 – Karen Tumulty: BREAKING: Charlie Rose’s misconduct was widespread at CBS and three managers were warned, investigation finds; 17/05/2018 – CBS News’ 60 Minutes Interviews Dr. Duane Priddy for Gynecological Polypropylene Mesh Investigation; 29/03/2018 – CBS Local: A Power Play In Chicago’s Mayoral Race; 04/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Xylem Inc/Ny (XYL) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 1,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 35,444 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80B, down from 36,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Xylem Inc/Ny for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $73.75. About 917,585 shares traded or 18.63% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77 billion and $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mfa Financial Inc (NYSE:MFA) by 989,175 shares to 2.40 million shares, valued at $17.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 492,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 515,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP).

