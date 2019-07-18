Xylem Com (XYL) Shareholder Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Increased Its Stake by $2.30 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Open Text (Put) (OTEX) Valuation Rose, Polar Securities Upped by $1.87 Million Its Position

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Open Text Corp (Put) (OTEX) by 566.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 49,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 8,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $42.52. About 270,422 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.27% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT TERM LOAN INCREASED TO $1B, MATURITY DATE TO 2025; 17/04/2018 – Blue Harbour CEO Robbins says Open Text could be acquired; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 17/04/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR GROUP LP CEO CLIFF ROBBINS TELLS 13D MONITOR CONFERENCE THAT THERE IS “POTENTIAL FOR A STRATEGIC SALE DOWN THE ROAD” FOR OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO , IN WHICH BLUE HARBOUR OWNS 4 PCT STAKE; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE CO; 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals investment in software company Open Text; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in Xylem Inc Com (XYL) by 228.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 29,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,905 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 12,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Xylem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $81.3. About 429,643 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit

More notable recent Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Open Text (OTEX), Mastercard (MA) Partner to Transform Financial Processes Across Global Supply Chains – StreetInsider.com” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Open Text Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Fool.ca published: “2 Top Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuit (INTU) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Forget Shopify (TSX:SHOP): This Growth Stock Has Much More Potential – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (Put) (NYSE:ABX) by 611,900 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $411,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tapestry Inc (Put) by 318,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Xylem: Don’t Miss On This Water Technology Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on March 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: Water Widens Its Lead From Drip To Flow – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Raymond James: Water Is A Necessity, And So Is Xylem Stock – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Water Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested in 34,428 shares or 3.9% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 99,845 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 429,300 shares. 1,000 are held by Mercer Cap Advisers. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). 32,143 are owned by Natixis Lp. Westpac Bk stated it has 86,041 shares. M&T State Bank has invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). 4,585 are owned by Wetherby Asset Inc. Comm National Bank holds 0.01% or 8,580 shares in its portfolio. Nbt Financial Bank N A invested 0.12% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 14,955 shares stake. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 156,576 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id has 460,768 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).