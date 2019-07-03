Xunlei Limited (XNET)’s Financial Results Comparing With SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) and SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei Limited 3 0.89 N/A -0.61 0.00 SeaChange International Inc. 1 0.92 N/A -1.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Xunlei Limited and SeaChange International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei Limited 0.00% -10.4% -8% SeaChange International Inc. 0.00% -52.3% -40.7%

Risk & Volatility

Xunlei Limited has a 1.72 beta, while its volatility is 72.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, SeaChange International Inc. has a 0.8 beta which is 20.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Xunlei Limited is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, SeaChange International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Xunlei Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SeaChange International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Xunlei Limited and SeaChange International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.3% and 49.9%. Xunlei Limited’s share held by insiders are 0.39%. Insiders Competitively, held 4.5% of SeaChange International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xunlei Limited -5.01% -6.4% -5.57% -50.99% -75.86% -5.29% SeaChange International Inc. -6.88% -12.23% -30.68% -28.24% -60.26% -3.17%

For the past year SeaChange International Inc. has weaker performance than Xunlei Limited

Summary

Xunlei Limited beats SeaChange International Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it provides Nucleus, a video gateway software that ports to third-party set-top boxes, or other customer premises equipment hardware and system on a chip, as well as acts as a hub for various video distribution to any IP-connected device throughout the home, such as tablets, smart phones, and game consoles; and SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.