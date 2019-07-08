Xunlei Limited (XNET)’s Financial Results Comparing With Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE)

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei Limited 3 0.89 N/A -0.61 0.00 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 18 2.98 N/A 0.38 44.58

Table 1 highlights Xunlei Limited and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Xunlei Limited and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei Limited 0.00% -10.4% -8% Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Xunlei Limited has a 1.72 beta, while its volatility is 72.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

Xunlei Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Xunlei Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Xunlei Limited and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xunlei Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17.5 consensus price target and a 1.74% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.3% of Xunlei Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 93% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Xunlei Limited’s share held by insiders are 0.39%. Comparatively, 2.5% are Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xunlei Limited -5.01% -6.4% -5.57% -50.99% -75.86% -5.29% Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. -0.77% -17.12% -2.32% -7.06% -19.38% 8.57%

For the past year Xunlei Limited has -5.29% weaker performance while Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has 8.57% stronger performance.

Summary

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Xunlei Limited.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.