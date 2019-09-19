Xunlei Limited (XNET)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) and Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei Limited 3 1.03 N/A -0.83 0.00 Mitek Systems Inc. 11 4.89 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Xunlei Limited and Mitek Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Xunlei Limited and Mitek Systems Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei Limited 0.00% -15.4% -11.7% Mitek Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.7% -7.3%

Volatility & Risk

Xunlei Limited’s current beta is 1.84 and it happens to be 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mitek Systems Inc.’s beta is -0.23 which is 123.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Xunlei Limited’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Mitek Systems Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Xunlei Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mitek Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Xunlei Limited and Mitek Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xunlei Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Mitek Systems Inc. is $13.83, which is potential 40.98% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Xunlei Limited and Mitek Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13% and 62.1% respectively. Xunlei Limited’s share held by insiders are 0.39%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of Mitek Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xunlei Limited -6.69% -13.57% -37.01% -34.8% -78.82% -34.41% Mitek Systems Inc. -9.63% 2.24% -16.82% -8.81% 18.82% -7.12%

For the past year Xunlei Limited was more bearish than Mitek Systems Inc.

Summary

Mitek Systems Inc. beats Xunlei Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.