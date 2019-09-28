Xunlei Limited (XNET)’s Financial Results Comparing With Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei Limited 3 0.00 33.15M -0.83 0.00 Luokung Technology Corp. 7 0.00 132.40M -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Xunlei Limited and Luokung Technology Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei Limited 1,279,231,303.54% -15.4% -11.7% Luokung Technology Corp. 1,856,942,496.49% -42.5% -23.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13% of Xunlei Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Luokung Technology Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.39% of Xunlei Limited’s shares. Comparatively, 46.5% are Luokung Technology Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xunlei Limited -6.69% -13.57% -37.01% -34.8% -78.82% -34.41% Luokung Technology Corp. 10.02% 62.9% 55.38% -19.2% 0% 1%

For the past year Xunlei Limited had bearish trend while Luokung Technology Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Luokung Technology Corp. beats Xunlei Limited.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.