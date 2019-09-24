Xunlei Limited (XNET)’s Financial Results Comparing With CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH)

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) and CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei Limited 3 1.01 N/A -0.83 0.00 CounterPath Corporation 2 0.71 N/A -0.84 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Xunlei Limited and CounterPath Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Xunlei Limited and CounterPath Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei Limited 0.00% -15.4% -11.7% CounterPath Corporation 0.00% -98.6% -42.9%

Risk and Volatility

Xunlei Limited has a beta of 1.84 and its 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CounterPath Corporation’s beta is 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.3 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xunlei Limited. Its rival CounterPath Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Xunlei Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CounterPath Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13% of Xunlei Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 5.8% of CounterPath Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.39% of Xunlei Limited’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of CounterPath Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xunlei Limited -6.69% -13.57% -37.01% -34.8% -78.82% -34.41% CounterPath Corporation 1.17% 2.55% -18.95% 6.91% -39.94% 25.8%

For the past year Xunlei Limited had bearish trend while CounterPath Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Xunlei Limited beats on 6 of the 7 factors CounterPath Corporation.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The companyÂ’s software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers to deploy, configure, upgrade, and manage their Bria softphones; and Bria X, a subscription service, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud, as well as cloud solutions. In addition, it provides professional and other services, such as pre and post sales, technical support, and customization services, as well as support and maintenance services. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.