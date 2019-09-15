Xunlei Limited (XNET) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Comparing side by side

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei Limited 3 1.07 N/A -0.83 0.00 Uber Technologies Inc. 40 4.64 N/A 0.02 2341.11

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Xunlei Limited and Uber Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei Limited 0.00% -15.4% -11.7% Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Xunlei Limited has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Uber Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Xunlei Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Uber Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Xunlei Limited and Uber Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xunlei Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Uber Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $56.2 consensus price target and a 69.02% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13% of Xunlei Limited shares and 33% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares. About 0.39% of Xunlei Limited’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.8% of Uber Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xunlei Limited -6.69% -13.57% -37.01% -34.8% -78.82% -34.41% Uber Technologies Inc. -3.7% -4.81% 0% 0% 0% 1.37%

For the past year Xunlei Limited has -34.41% weaker performance while Uber Technologies Inc. has 1.37% stronger performance.

Summary

Uber Technologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Xunlei Limited.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.