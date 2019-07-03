Xunlei Limited (XNET) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Comparing side by side

As Application Software companies, Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei Limited 3 0.86 N/A -0.61 0.00 The Trade Desk Inc. 185 20.35 N/A 1.91 104.65

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Xunlei Limited and The Trade Desk Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei Limited 0.00% -10.4% -8% The Trade Desk Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Xunlei Limited is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival The Trade Desk Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Xunlei Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than The Trade Desk Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Xunlei Limited and The Trade Desk Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xunlei Limited 0 0 0 0.00 The Trade Desk Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, The Trade Desk Inc.’s consensus target price is $196.67, while its potential downside is -15.89%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Xunlei Limited and The Trade Desk Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.3% and 83.7% respectively. About 0.39% of Xunlei Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of The Trade Desk Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xunlei Limited -5.01% -6.4% -5.57% -50.99% -75.86% -5.29% The Trade Desk Inc. -10.01% -1.13% 32.07% 63.07% 166.79% 72.22%

For the past year Xunlei Limited has -5.29% weaker performance while The Trade Desk Inc. has 72.22% stronger performance.

Summary

The Trade Desk Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Xunlei Limited.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.