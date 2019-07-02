Xunlei Limited (XNET) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei Limited 3 0.89 N/A -0.61 0.00 Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.40 N/A -7.65 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Xunlei Limited and Sphere 3D Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei Limited 0.00% -10.4% -8% Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% -44%

Volatility & Risk

Xunlei Limited has a 1.72 beta, while its volatility is 72.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Sphere 3D Corp.’s 2.42 beta is the reason why it is 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Xunlei Limited are 3.4 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Sphere 3D Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Xunlei Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sphere 3D Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.3% of Xunlei Limited shares and 12.3% of Sphere 3D Corp. shares. Insiders owned 0.39% of Xunlei Limited shares. Competitively, Sphere 3D Corp. has 9.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xunlei Limited -5.01% -6.4% -5.57% -50.99% -75.86% -5.29% Sphere 3D Corp. -8.09% -15.11% -12.89% 22.15% -16.62% -23.46%

For the past year Xunlei Limited was less bearish than Sphere 3D Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Xunlei Limited beats Sphere 3D Corp.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.