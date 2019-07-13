Xunlei Limited (XNET) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) Contrasting side by side

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei Limited 3 0.91 N/A -0.61 0.00 Progress Software Corporation 40 4.66 N/A 1.31 32.44

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Xunlei Limited and Progress Software Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei Limited 0.00% -10.4% -8% Progress Software Corporation 0.00% 19.3% 9.5%

Volatility & Risk

Xunlei Limited’s 1.72 beta indicates that its volatility is 72.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Progress Software Corporation’s 28.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.72 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Xunlei Limited is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, Progress Software Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Xunlei Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Progress Software Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Xunlei Limited and Progress Software Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 18.3% and 96.7% respectively. 0.39% are Xunlei Limited’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Progress Software Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xunlei Limited -5.01% -6.4% -5.57% -50.99% -75.86% -5.29% Progress Software Corporation -3.68% -7.31% 16.62% 29.53% 14.48% 19.64%

For the past year Xunlei Limited has -5.29% weaker performance while Progress Software Corporation has 19.64% stronger performance.

Summary

Progress Software Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Xunlei Limited.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.