Xunlei Limited (XNET) and Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) and Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei Limited 3 0.75 N/A -0.83 0.00 Nuance Communications Inc. 17 2.53 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Xunlei Limited and Nuance Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei Limited 0.00% -15.4% -11.7% Nuance Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Xunlei Limited is 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.84 beta. Competitively, Nuance Communications Inc. is 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.91 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Xunlei Limited is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Nuance Communications Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Xunlei Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Nuance Communications Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Xunlei Limited and Nuance Communications Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xunlei Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Nuance Communications Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Nuance Communications Inc.’s consensus target price is $22, while its potential upside is 32.21%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Xunlei Limited and Nuance Communications Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13% and 92.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.39% of Xunlei Limited’s shares. Competitively, Nuance Communications Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xunlei Limited -6.69% -13.57% -37.01% -34.8% -78.82% -34.41% Nuance Communications Inc. -0.72% 3.48% -1.01% 6.6% 12.66% 25.77%

For the past year Xunlei Limited had bearish trend while Nuance Communications Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Nuance Communications Inc. beats Xunlei Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports. It also provides Dragon professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Mobile segment provides a portfolio of virtual assistants and connected services built on voice recognition, text-to-speech, natural language understanding, dialog, and text input technologies to automotive manufacturers, device makers, and mobile operators. The Enterprise segment offers OnPremise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution comprising speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and OnDemand multichannel cloud, a platform that offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides MFP Scan automation solutions to offer scanning and document management solutions; MFP Print automation solutions to deliver printing and document management solutions; and PDF and OCR software, a technology that enables the capture, creation, and management of document workflows. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.