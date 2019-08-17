Xunlei Limited (XNET) and MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) and MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei Limited 3 0.97 N/A -0.83 0.00 MongoDB Inc. 136 25.98 N/A -1.95 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Xunlei Limited and MongoDB Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Xunlei Limited and MongoDB Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei Limited 0.00% -15.4% -11.7% MongoDB Inc. 0.00% -44.9% -14.7%

Liquidity

Xunlei Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MongoDB Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Xunlei Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MongoDB Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Xunlei Limited and MongoDB Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xunlei Limited 0 0 0 0.00 MongoDB Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively MongoDB Inc. has an average target price of $142.2, with potential downside of -1.11%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13% of Xunlei Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 90.3% of MongoDB Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.39% of Xunlei Limited’s shares. Competitively, 1.4% are MongoDB Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xunlei Limited -6.69% -13.57% -37.01% -34.8% -78.82% -34.41% MongoDB Inc. -8.2% -3.01% 7.18% 62.4% 158.1% 71.03%

For the past year Xunlei Limited had bearish trend while MongoDB Inc. had bullish trend.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. The company also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.