Xunlei Limited (XNET) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Comparison side by side

Both Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei Limited 3 1.03 N/A -0.83 0.00 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 55 6.04 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Xunlei Limited and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei Limited 0.00% -15.4% -11.7% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -2.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.84 beta means Xunlei Limited’s volatility is 84.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has a 1.02 beta which is 2.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Xunlei Limited are 3.3 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Xunlei Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Xunlei Limited and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xunlei Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has an average target price of $68.33, with potential upside of 23.92%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13% of Xunlei Limited shares and 92% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares. Xunlei Limited’s share owned by insiders are 0.39%. Comparatively, 5% are Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xunlei Limited -6.69% -13.57% -37.01% -34.8% -78.82% -34.41% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -3.69% 2.21% 9.79% 5.88% 20.28% 17.39%

For the past year Xunlei Limited had bearish trend while Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Xunlei Limited.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.