Xunlei Limited (XNET) and Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Comparison side by side

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) and Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei Limited 3 1.00 N/A -0.83 0.00 Alteryx Inc. 98 29.27 N/A 0.50 235.55

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Xunlei Limited and Alteryx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Xunlei Limited and Alteryx Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei Limited 0.00% -15.4% -11.7% Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 6.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Xunlei Limited is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Alteryx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Xunlei Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alteryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Xunlei Limited and Alteryx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xunlei Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Alteryx Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, Alteryx Inc.’s potential downside is -9.90% and its average price target is $127.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Xunlei Limited and Alteryx Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13% and 86.9%. About 0.39% of Xunlei Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Alteryx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xunlei Limited -6.69% -13.57% -37.01% -34.8% -78.82% -34.41% Alteryx Inc. -2.55% 8.41% 34.32% 66.42% 199.01% 97.65%

For the past year Xunlei Limited has -34.41% weaker performance while Alteryx Inc. has 97.65% stronger performance.

Summary

Alteryx Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Xunlei Limited.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.