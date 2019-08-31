XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Since XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 178 13.35 N/A 2.29 72.86

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has higher revenue and earnings than XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a beta of 1.07 and its 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 51.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 51.1. The Current Ratio of rival Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is $217.33, which is potential 20.73% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 97.8%. 1% are XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was more bullish than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. on 8 of the 11 factors.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.