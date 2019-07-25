XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Since XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 0.58 3.85 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 42.6% 41.3% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are 32.4 and 32.4. Competitively, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has 3.3 and 3.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 0%. Insiders held 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -3.62% -4.03% -10.56% -10.92% 36.34% 29.25% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5.47% 0% 0% 0% 0% 10.01%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.