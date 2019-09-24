XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

Both XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 27.36 N/A -3.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Risk & Volatility

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 1.07 beta, while its volatility is 7.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 51.1 while its Quick Ratio is 51.1. On the competitive side is, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. which has a 5.1 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $35, with potential upside of 211.39%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 79.9%. About 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 8.7% are Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was less bullish than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.