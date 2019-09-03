XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)

As Biotechnology businesses, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 24.45 N/A -5.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Risk & Volatility

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a beta of 1.07 and its 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.17 beta which is 117.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 51.1 and 51.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $40.5, while its potential upside is 39.08%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has weaker performance than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.