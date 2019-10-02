XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

This is a contrast between XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 3.49M 1.16 1.69 Personalis Inc. 17 -1.11 20.97M -0.71 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 193,609,231.11% 70.3% 68.6% Personalis Inc. 119,965,675.06% 0% 0%

Liquidity

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 51.1 while its Quick Ratio is 51.1. On the competitive side is, Personalis Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Personalis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Personalis Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 13.43% stronger performance while Personalis Inc. has -37.14% weaker performance.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Personalis Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.