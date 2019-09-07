XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 113 9.58 N/A 35.15 2.60

Table 1 demonstrates XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated appears to has higher revenue and earnings than XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is presently more affordable than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8%

Volatility & Risk

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 1.07 beta, while its volatility is 7.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 51.1 while its Quick Ratio is 51.1. On the competitive side is, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated which has a 8.4 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s average target price is $184.67, while its potential upside is 110.52%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. 1% are XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend while Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. on 9 of the 11 factors.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.