XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

This is a contrast between XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 0.58 3.85 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.40 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 42.6% 41.3% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 32.4 while its Current Ratio is 32.4. Meanwhile, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.6% and 72.5% respectively. Insiders owned 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Competitively, 0.7% are Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -3.62% -4.03% -10.56% -10.92% 36.34% 29.25% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -7.18% -11.93% 20.51% 7.48% -71.4% 53.41%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has weaker performance than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.