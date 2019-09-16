XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

This is a contrast between XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Risk and Volatility

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a beta of 1.07 and its 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.96 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 51.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 51.1. The Current Ratio of rival Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 13.43% stronger performance while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -85.01% weaker performance.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.