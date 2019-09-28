XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Both XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 3.49M 1.16 1.69 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 32.50M -0.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 192,424,325.96% 70.3% 68.6% Heat Biologics Inc. 5,884,483,070.79% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.07 beta indicates that XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 7.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Heat Biologics Inc. has a 1.83 beta which is 83.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 51.1 and a Quick Ratio of 51.1. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and has 5.7 Quick Ratio. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Heat Biologics Inc. is $8, which is potential 1,467.09% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares. Insiders held 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 13.43% stronger performance while Heat Biologics Inc. has -27.53% weaker performance.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Heat Biologics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.