XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 66.41 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are 51.1 and 51.1 respectively. Its competitor Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and its Quick Ratio is 11.8. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is $23.5, which is potential 104.53% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.6% and 55.5% respectively. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.