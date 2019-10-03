XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)

Since XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 3.49M 1.16 1.69 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 9.35M -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 194,939,395.63% 70.3% 68.6% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 56,291,390.73% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are 51.1 and 51.1. Competitively, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.5 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $23.5, which is potential -16.76% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 47.1% are Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has weaker performance than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.