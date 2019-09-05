XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.47 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2%

Risk and Volatility

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.07. Cyanotech Corporation’s 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are 51.1 and 51.1 respectively. Its competitor Cyanotech Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cyanotech Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.6% of Cyanotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend while Cyanotech Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cyanotech Corporation.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.