XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 0.58 3.85 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 68.40 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 42.6% 41.3% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -76.8%

Risk and Volatility

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.02 beta. Competitively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s beta is 2.06 which is 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 32.4 while its Current Ratio is 32.4. Meanwhile, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $27, with potential upside of 341.90%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 37.1% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -3.62% -4.03% -10.56% -10.92% 36.34% 29.25% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.38% 3.21% -10.86% 11.8% 28.52% 26.54%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.