XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 0.58 3.85 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 15 37.10 N/A -3.11 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 42.6% 41.3% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3%

A 1.02 beta means XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s volatility is 2.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Coherus BioSciences Inc. is 259.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.59 beta.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 32.4 while its Quick Ratio is 32.4. On the competitive side is, Coherus BioSciences Inc. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 99.1%. 1% are XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -3.62% -4.03% -10.56% -10.92% 36.34% 29.25% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 6.64% 15.6% 20.46% 70.96% 2.63% 89.94%

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.