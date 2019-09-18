XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)’s Financial Results Comparing With ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Both XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69 ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.53 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and ChromaDex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and ChromaDex Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5%

Risk and Volatility

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.07. ChromaDex Corporation’s 1.25 beta is the reason why it is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 51.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 51.1. The Current Ratio of rival ChromaDex Corporation is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ChromaDex Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and ChromaDex Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 11.6% and 18.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than ChromaDex Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats ChromaDex Corporation.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.