XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

We will be comparing the differences between XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 0.58 3.85 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00

In table 1 we can see XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 42.6% 41.3% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -176% -100.7%

Volatility and Risk

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a beta of 1.02 and its 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 32.4 while its Quick Ratio is 32.4. On the competitive side is, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 120.59% and its consensus price target is $9.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.6% and 11.9% respectively. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -3.62% -4.03% -10.56% -10.92% 36.34% 29.25% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. -1.49% 1.79% 2.58% 27.65% 5.03% 11.83%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.