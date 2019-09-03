XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69 Ascendis Pharma A/S 115 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Volatility & Risk

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a beta of 1.07 and its 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 51.1 and a Quick Ratio of 51.1. Competitively, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 22.3 and has 22.3 Quick Ratio. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Ascendis Pharma A/S can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00

On the other hand, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s potential upside is 52.66% and its consensus price target is $166.86.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Ascendis Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 11.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.