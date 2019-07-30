XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

We will be comparing the differences between XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 0.58 3.85 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -5.26 0.00

Demonstrates XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 42.6% 41.3% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is $14, which is potential 322.96% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 11.6% and 0.75% respectively. 1% are XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 23.87% are Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -3.62% -4.03% -10.56% -10.92% 36.34% 29.25% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -4.99% -11.11% 0% 0% 0% -47.66%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on 6 of the 8 factors.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.