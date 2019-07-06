XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)

As Biotechnology businesses, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 0.58 3.85 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 42.6% 41.3% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Risk and Volatility

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.02 beta. Competitively, Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s 1.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 32.4 while its Quick Ratio is 32.4. On the competitive side is, Alterity Therapeutics Limited which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 4.4 Quick Ratio. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.6% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Competitively, 18.7% are Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -3.62% -4.03% -10.56% -10.92% 36.34% 29.25% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -4.79% -14.05% -1.24% -10.67% -20.5% 24.22%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has stronger performance than Alterity Therapeutics Limited

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.