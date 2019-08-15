XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)

Both XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4%

Volatility & Risk

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s current beta is 1.07 and it happens to be 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has a 0.76 beta which is 24.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 51.1 and 51.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 6.4%. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 13.43% stronger performance while Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has -76.4% weaker performance.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.