XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

As Biotechnology companies, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 13.74 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.07 beta means XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s volatility is 7.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has beta of 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 51.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 51.1. The Current Ratio of rival Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares. Insiders held 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 13.43% stronger performance while Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has -14.97% weaker performance.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.