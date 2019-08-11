XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.16 N/A -3.97 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Volatility and Risk

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.07 beta. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 51.1 and a Quick Ratio of 51.1. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and has 4.3 Quick Ratio. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $5, with potential upside of 455.49%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.6% and 92.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.