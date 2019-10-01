XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB) Reaches $1.40 Low on Oct, 1; Recro Pharma (REPH) Shorts Down By 5.04%

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) had a decrease of 5.04% in short interest. REPH’s SI was 687,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 5.04% from 724,100 shares previously. With 266,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH)’s short sellers to cover REPH’s short positions. The SI to Recro Pharma Inc’s float is 3.92%. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.01. About 47,284 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has risen 88.61% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.61% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Will Request a Meeting With FDA to Discuss CRL’s Points; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Recro Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.4% Position in Recro Pharma; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma to Request a Meeting With the FDA as Soon as Possible; 09/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Backs FY18 Guidance of CDMO Revenue of About $70M; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE AND LEACHABLE DATA PROVIDED IN NDA; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL STATES DATA FROM AD HOC ANALYSES & SELECTIVE SECONDARY ENDPOINTS SUGGEST ANALGESIC EFFECT DOES NOT MEET EXPECTATIONS OF FDA; 24/05/2018 – FDA declines to approve Recro Pharma’s non-opioid pain shot

The stock of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) reached all time low today, Oct, 1 and still has $1.33 target or 5.00% below today’s $1.40 share price. This indicates more downside for the $8.43 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.33 PT is reached, the company will be worth $421,600 less. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.4. About 4,555 shares traded or 255.58% up from the average. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) has risen 26.59% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.59% the S&P500.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $360,000 activity. Ajdler Arnaud bought 40,000 shares worth $360,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.74, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold Recro Pharma, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 12.10 million shares or 8.99% more from 11.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 19,800 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Opus Point Prtn Mgmt Llc has invested 0.17% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Oppenheimer & Inc invested in 32,465 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kennedy reported 500,192 shares stake. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 51,754 shares stake. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 56,603 shares. 213,002 are owned by River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Company reported 3,093 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has 1,176 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 15,100 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). 70,700 were accumulated by Spark Inv Limited Liability. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). 769,300 were reported by Renaissance Technologies Llc. Northern Corporation holds 0% or 232,833 shares.

More notable recent Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Percentage Of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Update: Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Stock Gained 68% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Recro Pharma: Buying Before Acute Care Spin-Out – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Is Carrying A Fair Bit Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Recro Pharma, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:REPH) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $246.82 million. The Company’s lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain.

More notable recent XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: ESMO Conference Gets Underway, J&J’s Darzalex Snags Another Approval, Kaleido Biosciences CFO To Leave – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “XTL Bio perks up 28% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on October 15, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “XTL Biopharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provides Update – PR Newswire” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “XTL Hopes To Begin Major Lupus Trial Next Year – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2014 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Biotech Investor Alex Rabinovich Increases Stake in XTL Biopharmaceuticals – PR Newswire” with publication date: February 17, 2015.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company has market cap of $8.43 million. The Company’s lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome. It has a 2.33 P/E ratio. The firm also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients.