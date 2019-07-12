XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 0.58 3.85 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 42.6% 41.3% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -3.62% -4.03% -10.56% -10.92% 36.34% 29.25% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -8.45% -8.92% -14.88% 0% 0% -3.45%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.