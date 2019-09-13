XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Synthorx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Synthorx Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

51.1 and 51.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. Its rival Synthorx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 22.2 and 22.2 respectively. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Synthorx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Synthorx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Synthorx Inc. is $30, which is potential 61.55% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Synthorx Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 86.2%. About 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 13.43% stronger performance while Synthorx Inc. has -5.06% weaker performance.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Synthorx Inc.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.