XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) Comparison side by side

Since XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Risk & Volatility

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.07. Sophiris Bio Inc. has a 2.86 beta and it is 186.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 51.1 while its Quick Ratio is 51.1. On the competitive side is, Sophiris Bio Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Sophiris Bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sophiris Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 average price target and a 707.86% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Sophiris Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 7.7%. Insiders held 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has weaker performance than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sophiris Bio Inc.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.