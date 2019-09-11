XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Comparison side by side

We are comparing XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 9.10 N/A -0.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.07 shows that XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.21 beta and it is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 51.1 while its Current Ratio is 51.1. Meanwhile, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $5, with potential of 0.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.23% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.